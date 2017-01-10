Online News. Community Views.

January 10, 2017 - 2:51pm

Alleged litterbugs face drug-related charges

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

While on surveillance yesterday, members of the Local Drug Task Force observed occupants of a vehicle toss garbage from the car so they initiated a traffic stop.

Upon further investigation, the occupants were alleged found in possession of suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

During the course of the surveillance, both occupants were allegedly seen operating the vehicle and both were later found to have suspended driver's licenses.

Isaac C. King, 30, of Hoyt Street, Buffalo, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd and littering.

Daniel H. Mooney, 30, of Cone Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Following arraignment in City Court, King was jailed without bail. He has a detainer from NY State Parole.

Money was ordered held on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.

