American Legion in Le Roy hosting three-day 'Help Our Heroes' fundraiser

As part of a three-day event to raise money to assist veterans, the American Legion Post #576 is hosting a four-man bowling tournament at Legion Lanes, 53 West Main St., Le Roy.

The fundraiser began on Friday night and continues today and Sunday with squads at noon and 3 p.m. -- and will also feature a chicken BBQ this afternoon, and a chance auction and a raffle through Sunday.

Last year, the event, now in its third year, raised $1,800 for the VA and the Disabled Veterans of America. This year, said Scott O'Neill, the post hopes to raise more than $2,000.

It's not too late to enter -- openings are available -- but if you're unable to make the event, donations can be mailed to:

Help Our Heroes/Scott O'Neill

American Legion Post #576

53 West Main Street

Le Roy, NY 14482