AmeriCorps in GLOW region endangered by possible cuts in federal spending

This could be the last year for AmeriCorps in Genesee County.

As part of a budget proposal from President Donald Trump, funding for AmeriCorps, founded in 1994 and a part of the Corporation for National and Community Service, would be cut after 2017-18.

Jocelyn Sikorski, director of the Youth Bureau, shared her concerns about the future of the program with members of the County Legislature yesterday during the Human Services Committee meeting.

AmeriCorps, under the direction of Genesee County, provides a variety of services to non-profit and government agencies throughout the GLOW region. Participants, usually teens, earn a living allowance and up to $5,800 for college -- paid directly to the college. Retirees can also serve and bank their college awards for their grandchildren to use anytime within seven years.

"That's significant if you're a college student you're only going to a local college," Sikorski said. "That might cover almost a semester. So it's significant money when you look at what they get for an education from their work."

A concern for supporters of AmeriCorps is that members of the majority party in both the Senate and House have long wanted to eliminate funding for the program, so while Trump's budget is just merely a proposal, cuts for such programs may gain support from congressional members.

The share of the budget for CNCS, a total of $1 billion, which also supports the senior program RSVP, is less than three-tenths of a percent of the entire federal budget.

We requested a statement from the office of Rep. Chris Collins on the proposed cut this afternoon but have not yet received a response.

More than 80,000 people participate in AmeriCorps each year, including 35 in the GLOW region.

AmeriCorp members mentor students, support veterans and military families, work in parts and on community projects. They also organize part-time volunteers for programs and projects.

According to a Columbia University Study, each dollar invested in community service programs, such as AmericCorps, returns $4 in benefits.

The CNCS also raised $1.26 billion in private contributions to help supplement federal funding.