Another Batavia track star signs with Division I UB

The University at Buffalo Bulls are loading up on Batavia track stars with the signing yesterday of Kiaya Franklin to the Division I school.

Last month, Anthony "Butchie" Ray signed with UB.

Franklin has been a member of the varsity track team since eighth grade. She holds school records in the 200 meter, the 60 meter, the 300 meter, the 400-meter indoor, the 400-meter outdoor, the 4x4 relay indoor.

She won her first state medal in 2015 and won three more in 2016 and three more in 2017.

She's been first team Monroe County All-League each of the past four years and won the Section V Devin Snyder 2016 Outdoor Female Award.

She has 16 sectional title patches, including five for the indoor team, three for the outdoor team, and eight individual patches.

Photo by Frank Capuano.