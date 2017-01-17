Applications now open for Youth Lead program

Press release:

The Genesee Community College’s Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) Program and Genesee County Youth Bureau are partnering to offer Genesee County sophomores, juniors and seniors the Genesee County Youth Lead Program.

We are currently recruiting our fifth class and are looking for 15 youth representing our 9 high schools who would like to improve their leadership skills and expand their knowledge on the community and resources therein. Genesee Youth Lead is designed to help our youth assess their strengths, weaknesses and potential for personal and intellectual growth. We provide the opportunity for students to develop their leadership skills by being a part of a team, the community and by hands on learning within the county. This fall students were able to take field trips, speak directly with government officials, and so much more.

The Youth Lead Program will take place at Genesee Community College & Genesee County Youth Bureau beginning March 18th at GCC with a Meet & Greet and then class to follow. The class sessions are 10am-2pm on Saturdays; March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 22, 29, May 6 and 13. The program will cost $55 and the students will earn one college credit through Genesee Community College. The areas of the community to be explored during the fall program are Government & Law Enforcement, Health & Human Services, and Agriculture. If there is an economic hardship please contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau.

Applications for the program will only be accepted until February 24th and can be found at:http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/youthbureau/. Please contact Chelsea at the Genesee County Youth Bureau with questions at (585)344-3960 or at[email protected].