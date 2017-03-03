Arc of Genesee Orleans unveils new logo, mission statement

Press release:

The Arc of Genesee Orleans has chosen the March observance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to share some exciting news. In celebration of The Arc’s rich history of programs and services supporting people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their families, the agency has unveiled its new mission, vision, values and logo.

MISSION

Be a partner for people with disabilities, and a gateway to opportunities for each person to experience their desired potential.

VISION

Life-long relationships, enriched by inclusion.

VALUES

Diversity, Respect, Integrity, Visionary, Equality, Empowerment, Excellence (DRIVE³)

“Along with our new mission, vision and values, we are excited about our new logo,” Executive Director Donna Saskowski said. “It’s part of the national brand, uniting affiliated Arc chapters across the country. Look for the logo to be appearing on signs, buses, publications, our website, and at community events!” the director said.

The unification of the former Genesee ARC and Arc of Orleans County was a two and a half year process that was realized last fall. “It has been a fairly smooth transition for families and individuals,” Saskowski shared. “Administratively, some department locations had to choose a new home base, and our official, legal address is 64 Walnut Street, Batavia.” The Finance Department and Quality Assurance Staff are among departments located at the former Orleans business office at 122 Caroline Street in Albion.

The Arc of Genesee Orleans serves over 1,200 individuals with developmental or other intellectual disabilities and their families. The agency will provide a variety of programs and services with renewed strength and commitment. Looking forward, The Arc of Genesee Orleans will be a partner for people with disabilities, and a gateway to opportunities for each person to experience their desired potential.