Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 6, 2017 - 9:42pm

Arrest made in pair of 'smash and grab' burglaries in Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Pavilion, news, notify.
muzzymugshotdec2017.jpg
Phillip Muzzy

A Lackawanna resident has been identified as a suspect in a pair of "smash and grab" burglaries in Pavilion on Oct. 22.

Phillip S. Muzzy, Jr. is accused of burglaries at Crosby's and Pavilion Farms.

Muzzy, who is currently an inmate in the Erie County Holding Center on unrelated charges,  was charged with two counts of burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd, criminal mischief 3rd, and grand larceny 4th.

Bail was set at $15,000 or a $20,000 bond.

The burglaries were investigated by Investigator Chad Minuto with assistance from Deputy Travis Demuth, Deputy Jenna Ferrando, Sgt. John Baiocco, the Warsaw Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button