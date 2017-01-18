Online News. Community Views.

January 18, 2017 - 11:36am

Arrest made in weekend burglary of local restaurant

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
mug_kosiorek2017.jpg
     Andrew Kosiorek

A Batavia man with no permanent residence has been arrested in connection with a burglary this week of the Rancho Viejo restaurant at 12 Ellicott St., Batavia.

Andrew Kosiorek, 44, has been charged with burglary, 2nd.

Police allege that Kosiorek broke into the business twice in the early morning hours of Saturday.

No information has been released on what if anything was stolen.

Kosiorek was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

The investigation was handled by Det. Thad Mart.

