Asia featuring John Payne added to Batavia Downs concert series

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that Asia featuring John Payne is now headlining the July 20th show as part of Batavia Downs’ Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series.

Asia featuring John Payne has been touring since 2008. John Payne and his bandmates have been delighting audiences with live performances performing new classics and old favorites like Only Time Will Tell & Heat of the Moment. Rumours – a Fleetwood Mac Tribute will still perform on that date as an opening act. All tickets already purchased will still be honored; purchasers do not need to get reprints of their tickets.

Tickets for this and the other 7 concerts in the Rockin’ the Downs series are available at www.BataviaConcerts.com as well as at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop inside Batavia Downs. Individual tickets to each concert will remain at $10 for General Admission while VIP tickets will again be $25. A “Season Pass” that includes a single ticket good for each concert for a discounted rate. Prices are $60 for General Admission and $150 for VIP.

“Asia featuring John Payne is a great addition to the summer concert series,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/President at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “Having Rumours play all of Fleetwood Mac’s hits as an opening act will give concertgoers a full evening of great music.”

Hotel room/ticket packages will be available for each concert. Purchase of a Hotel Room on the night of a concert using the code includes 2 VIP tickets to the show. Each concert ticket is also redeemable once at Player’s Club in the three days following the concert for $10 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 800+ gaming machines. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.