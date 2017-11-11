Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

VOTE for Andrew's Invention

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 11, 2017 - 9:32pm

Attempted strong-arm robbery reported on West Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

A caller reports an attempted strong-arm robbery in the area of 352 West Main Street, Batavia.

The victim reportedly suffered an eye injury and Mercy EMS is dispatched.

The suspects, four to five males on bicycles, were last seen heading toward Tops.

Batavia PD responding.

Subjects matching the description have been spotted on Veterans Memorial Drive.

UPDATE 9:36 p.m.: The four subjects were seen entering Target. One is now in custody.

UPDATE 9:39 p.m.: Sheriff William Sheron, apparently already in the area, is on scene. All four may be in custody.  An off-duty police officer working security at Batavia Towne Center first spotted the individuals.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.: A caller to dispatch who saw this post reports being attacked earlier this evening on Harvester Avenue and having $20 stolen.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button