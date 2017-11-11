Attempted strong-arm robbery reported on West Main Street, Batavia

A caller reports an attempted strong-arm robbery in the area of 352 West Main Street, Batavia.

The victim reportedly suffered an eye injury and Mercy EMS is dispatched.

The suspects, four to five males on bicycles, were last seen heading toward Tops.

Batavia PD responding.

Subjects matching the description have been spotted on Veterans Memorial Drive.

UPDATE 9:36 p.m.: The four subjects were seen entering Target. One is now in custody.

UPDATE 9:39 p.m.: Sheriff William Sheron, apparently already in the area, is on scene. All four may be in custody. An off-duty police officer working security at Batavia Towne Center first spotted the individuals.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.: A caller to dispatch who saw this post reports being attacked earlier this evening on Harvester Avenue and having $20 stolen.