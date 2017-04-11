Attorneys wrangle over legal rights of Sean Vickers while further potential prosecution is pending

Whether Sean Vickers, the convicted child molester, will get a new trial on charges related to several allegations he already faced in Genesee County, is still up in the air while the District Attorney's Office seeks to appeal a court ruling that threw out Vicker's conviction on some of the counts he faced locally.

Vickers is serving 20 years in state prison on his sex crime convictions in Niagara County, but some of the felony counts he was convicted on in Genesee County were dismissed after an appeals court ruled that his rights were violated because the prosecution amended the original grand jury indictments and tried him on counts other than those listed on the original indictments.

An attorney for Vickers, Benjamen Nelson, appeared in County Court this morning arguing that access to papers in the procession of the DA or local law enforcement should be preserved and discoverable by his client should the case proceed and supporting the potential that all of the records related to Vickers' trial and conviction be sealed since the conviction was overturned.

Shirley Gorman, assistant district attorney, argued that because one local conviction was upheld and the appeals court ruled that the DA's office can seek a new indictment and that the DA's office is seeking a chance to reargue its case before the court of appeals, the records of Vickers should not be sealed.

She also argued that Vickers, because of the case he's already been through, already knows of and has access to all of the prosecution and law enforcement documents he could possibly get.

Nelson said he was merely seeking the court's acknowledgment that counsel representing Vickers in the future has a right to request documents that he may not presently have seen or know about. He has no current request for specific documents, he told Judge Charles Zambito.

Nelson also raised the possibility that Vickers could seek to bar the people from further prosecution on charges related to the prior indictment because of his rights to a speedy trial and his Constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

Gorman said the speedy trial issue wouldn't apply because any delay is the result of Vickers appeal and not anything the prosecution did and that by granting the people's right to re-prosecute and dismissing the prior counts without prejudice there is no issue of double jeopardy.

Zambito said he will review the case and arguments and provide a ruling at a later date.