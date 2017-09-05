Online News. Community Views.

September 5, 2017 - 10:01am

Batavia Area Jaycees announce results of Labor Day 5K

posted by Howard B. Owens in 5K, sports, batavia area jaycess, batavia, notify.

Bill Buckenmeyer won the Batavia Area Jaycees Labor Day 5K race yesterday with a time of 18:11.

The female winner was Kimberly Mills with a time of 19:53.

The top walker was Gina Giese with a time of 36:13.

There were also winners in various age categories.

At the youngest level, 14 and under, the top male and top female were Kameron Kuszlyk (22:46) and Maya Ciocola (29:20).

In the over 60 category, Frank Gioia (21:24) and Janice Spiotta (26:12) had the best times.

For a complete list of participants and times, click here.

