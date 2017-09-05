Batavia Area Jaycees announce results of Labor Day 5K

Bill Buckenmeyer won the Batavia Area Jaycees Labor Day 5K race yesterday with a time of 18:11.

The female winner was Kimberly Mills with a time of 19:53.

The top walker was Gina Giese with a time of 36:13.

There were also winners in various age categories.

At the youngest level, 14 and under, the top male and top female were Kameron Kuszlyk (22:46) and Maya Ciocola (29:20).

In the over 60 category, Frank Gioia (21:24) and Janice Spiotta (26:12) had the best times.

For a complete list of participants and times, click here.