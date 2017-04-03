Batavia Downs seeks taxing parity with other gaming facilities

Press release:

Due to the recent expansion of gaming in Western New York and the lack of tax parity amongst gaming entities, WROTB/Batavia Downs Gaming could potentially lose in upwards of 100 jobs in Western New York. WROTB/Batavia Downs Gaming currently employs over 500 hardworking Western New Yorkers throughout 15 counties and 2 cities. A bill that would create ‘tax parity” appears to be log jammed in the budget process. If a concession is not made, there would be devastating effects to the local economy as WROTB has returned over $226 Million to local governments, purchased over $480 Million in local goods and services, and is one of the largest employers in Genesee County. Having created new State Casinos and a hypersensitive business environment without leveling the playing field, potentially means job cuts here and additional loss for horseman through Central and Western New York.

“We have been working diligently with state officials to create a stable plan for tax parity and are very hopeful this can be accomplished in the state budget,” said Mike Nolan, Chief Operating Officer at Batavia Downs Gaming. “Other facilities have fewer restrictions placed on them. With new gaming competitors entering the market, we are looking to be on a level playing field. We want to continue to make facility improvements, satisfy our patrons and continue to provide employment to hundreds of employees that rely on these jobs to provide for their families. We urge our representatives in the Assembly, Senate and in the Governor’s office to give our employees the peace of mind that tax parity will ensure the solvency of our corporation moving forward.”