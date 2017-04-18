Batavia makes arrest in case of alleged attempted rape and sexual abuse of children

Dwayne Pearsall

Dwayne A. Pearsall, 26, no permanent address, has been arrested and charged with crimes related to alleged sexual abuse of two children in 2012 and another last year.

Pearsall is charged with attempted rape, 2nd, two counts of criminal sexual act, 2nd, sexual abuse, 2nd, and sex abuse, 1st.

The two alleged victims in 2012 were under age 15 and the 2016 alleged victim was age 11 or younger.

Pearsall was arrested by Batavia PD following an investigation by Det. Kevin Czora and arraigned today in County Court before being jailed without bail.

People with information that may assist in further investigation or other cases of sexual abuse are asked to contact Czora at (585) 345-6311. Batavia PD can be reached at (585) 345-6350. The confidential tip line is (585) 345-6370.