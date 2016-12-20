Batavia man accused of selling heroin to task force agent

Victor Guy

A 30-year-old Batavia resident has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly selling drugs to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

Victor D. "Grimes" Guy, of Pearl Street, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

It's alleged that Guy sold heroin to an undercover agent on two separate occasions.

He was picked up on the warrant after being arrested by Batavia PD on Saturday on an unrelated incident and then turned over to the task force on the warrant.

He was arraigned in County Court yesterday and jailed on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

Guy was arrested this week by Batavia PD on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, obstructing governmental administration and DWAI drugs.

In 2012, Guy was accused of dealing crack cocaine. Information is not immediately available on the resolution of that case, but the Department of Correction's website indicates Guy has never served a prison term.