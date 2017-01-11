Batavia man convicted of drug sale charges by jury in Wyoming County

A Batavia man with a history of drug-related activity in the city has been convicted on drug sales charges by a jury in Wyoming County after a three-day trial.

Bradley J. Broadbent, 37, was found guilty of one count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Earlier this year, Broadbent was indicted on drug charges in Genesee County and is still facing prosecution locally.

In 2012, Broadbent made the news following a series of bizarre incidents related to bath salt use, including vandalizing the restroom of a business complex and climbing on the roofs of houses on Hutchins Street. He eventually served a jail term on charges stemming from those incidents.

Broadbent was picked up in Wyoming County by the Drug Task Force.

The June arrest was the result of a Jan. 14 possession and sale of 13 bags of heroin laced with the horse tranquilizer Xylazine. The sale was made to a confidential informant in the Village of Perry.

Also in June, Broadbent was arrested by the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force on charges stemming from an April 24 incident in the Genesee County Jail.

Broadbent allegedly smuggled heroin into the jail where he then was accused of selling a portion of the drug to Ryan M. Bobzin, 27, of Bergen. Both men were in jail at the same time on unrelated charges.

In December, he was indicted on those charges – criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; and promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony.

Following yesterday's verdict, Broadbent was jailed without bail in the Wyoming County Jail.

“Today’s convictions represent just one small measure of District Attorney Donald O’Geen’s resolute and concentrated efforts to combat the scourge of heroin and other opioids in Wyoming County,” said Wyoming County Assistant District Attorney Eric Schiener added, “Thanks to the commitment and dedication of both the Drug Task Force and District Attorney O’Geen, there is now one less purveyor of this poison on the streets of Perry.”

Due to his “significant” criminal history, both of these Class B felony convictions could potentially result in a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and three years post release supervision for Broadbent.

Sentencing in Wyoming County is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Julia Ferrini, Wyoming County Free Press, contributed to this story.