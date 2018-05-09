Online News. Community Views.

May 9, 2018 - 9:49am

Batavia man needs his bike back

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

goodwinbike.jpeg

Doug Goodwin's bike was stolen from County Building #1 (DMV/Probation) sometime between 8:15 and 9 a.m., Monday. It is blue Giant Roam 2 with yellow and white stripes. It is a 27-speed bike with hydraulic disk brakes and is equipped with a giant headlight and speedometer and had an Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles sticker on it. The picture is of a similar bike. Goodwin is offering a $100 reward for the return of the bike.  He can be reached at (585) 993-6761.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: As a result of a reader tip, Batavia PD has recovered Doug's bike. He says, "It's in the same mint condition that it was when it was stolen."

jeff saquella
hopefully now he'll buy a lock for it

blue button