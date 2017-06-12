Batavia MS students join veterans for celebration of Flag Day

Mia Schrader, a student at Batavia Middle School, read her winning essay yesterday on what the American Flag means to her during a Flag Day ceremony at the VA Hospital in Batavia.

Students at the school wrote essays and made paper flags for the veterans and took part in the celebration yesterday, which included a performance by St. Joe's Brass Band.

All of the student essays were bound into the book to leave at the VA Center for the veterans to read and one copy, along with a certificate of appreciation, was given to Stephen Stanko by Frank Panepento. Stanko is a Vietnam Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1967-69 with the U.S. Marines.

Mia said she appreciated the flag because it symbolizes the sacrifices others have made so she can live in peace and security and pursue an education and the activities in life she enjoys.

"I think if you can’t talk to the people who have served us and thank them in person for what they have done, then look to the American flag," Mia said. "That is definitely a way to thank the people who have served us."

Listen to Schrader read her essay (mp3).