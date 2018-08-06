Batavia nursing home acquired by NYC-based company

Press release:

Batavia Health Care Center, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility in Batavia that provides rehabilitation and nursing services to patients who require short- or long-term nursing care following hospitalization, has been purchased by The Grand Healthcare System.

The Queens-based company, which has a track record of improving underperforming nursing homes through strong leadership, training and capital improvements, renovations and equipment upgrades, purchased the facility for an undisclosed amount.

Batavia Health Care Center, which is located at 257 State St., will be renamed The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia and will become one of numerous nursing homes across the state affiliated with The Grand Healthcare System. Other properties are located in Syracuse, Utica, Albany, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Ilion, Madison, Oneida and Otsego counties, as well as the borough of Queens.

“We are thrilled to add this facility to our growing roster of New York-based properties,” said Jeremy B. Strauss, CEO of The Grand Healthcare System. “Batavia Health Care Center has a long and proud history and we look forward to elevating the quality and access to care for local residents.”

“Today marks a new beginning for this facility,” added Batavia's current administrator Jerome Krull. "Together, we will endeavor to create a facility where state-of-the-art rehabilitation and nursing care are coupled with a luxury experience for guests and their loved ones.”

Founded in 2014, The Grand Healthcare System strives to be the preferred choice for rehab and recovery. It offers a full continuum of premium healthcare and specialty care services, including amputee therapy, bariatric rehabilitation, cardiac therapy, complex medical care programs, hip repair and joint replacement recovery programs, IV antibiotic therapy, medical nutrition therapy, and stroke rehabilitation.

“In the months to come, we will examine how else we can be of service to the community,” Krull said. “Our team is well connected with the hospitals in the area and we will explore the possibility of adding specialty programs based on the needs of the region.”

The facility has a staff of more than 200 employees.