Batavia PD asking for witnesses to come forward in Jackson Avenue assaults

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating an assault which occurred on 05/13/2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Four victims were located at the scene with varying degrees of injury. Three were treated at the hospital and released. The fourth has been admitted with serious injuries. Batavia Police are looking for any witnesses to the event.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online at http://www.batavianewyork.com/police-department/webforms/report-suspicio....