Batavia PD hosting active shooter training at NYS School for the Blind this week

Press release:

Starting on April 2nd, the Batavia Police Department will be hosting two weeks of multi-agency Active Shooter Response Training with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County Probation Department, Leroy Police Department and the New York State Police – Troop A.

The training will be held at the New York State School for the Blind, Hamilton Hall building located at 2A Richmond Ave. in the City of Batavia.

The training will emphasize multi-officer and single officer tactical responses used to make entry into buildings and address the threats. Training instructors from all four agencies will be teaching during this multi-agency event.

The Departments wish to thank the NYS School for the Blind for providing the space for the departments to complete this important training.