Batavia PD investigating armed robbery at Arby's

A subject armed with what appeared to be a firearm, according to Batavia PD, entered Arby's on West Main Street, Batavia, at about 11 p.m. Sunday and demanded money from employees.

The perpetrator then fled the area with cash obtained during the robbery.

Police said no further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at (585) 345-6357 or the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.