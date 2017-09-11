Online News. Community Views.

September 11, 2017 - 2:31pm

Batavia PD reminds residents to lock vehicles

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has received several stolen vehicle complaints within the past few weeks. Those vehicles have been located and investigations are still ongoing.

We would like to remind citizens to secure their vehicles at all times and to NEVER leave the keys in the car for any reason.

We at the Batavia Police Department are dedicated to protecting all persons and property and are continuing to partner with citizens to ensure Batavia remains a safe, enjoyable place to live.

