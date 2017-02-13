Batavia PD reports local complaints of small denomination counterfeit bills
Press release:
The City of Batavia Police Department has received multiple complaints where small denomination counterfeit bills have been passed at local businesses. The Batavia Police Department is reminding everyone to check their money carefully. If you feel that you may be victim to receiving counterfeit bills, please report it to the Police Department.
A few simple items to check for on US Currency that are hard to recreate on counterfeit bills:
- Color shifting ink the bill denomination on the bottom right-hand corner has the right color shifting ink.
- Raised Printing To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges.
- Blurry borders/printing/text significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag.
- Red & Blue Threads If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill.
- Watermark In many of the new bills, the watermark is actually a replica of the face on the bill.
Those tips would be true for bills above $5 dollars but it said small denomination which counts $1's which do not have that many features on it. No color shift,or Watermarks.Also the printing can feel raised on the right printer and if scanned in at high res most stuff will look sharp these days which means it would print the blue and red threads. About the only thing you could look for is the UV threads or that all the bills do not have the same serial numbers.
Recent comments