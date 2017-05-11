May 11, 2017 - 12:10pm
Batavia Players present 'The Last Five Years' this weekend
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Players, Harvester 56 Theater, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.
Amy Martin and Joe Kusmierczak star in the Batavia Player's production of "The Last Five Years," a musical written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and produced and directed by Kathy White, with performances this weekend at the Harvester 56 Theater.
Show times are 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday.
