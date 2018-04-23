Online News. Community Views.

April 23, 2018 - 12:01pm

Batavia resident accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
bachorski_muapril2018g.jpg
    Joshua Bachorski

Joshua G. Bachorski, 35, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

The arrest comes as part of an investigation into the sale and possession of crack cocaine in and around the City of Batavia.

Bachorski is accused of selling a quantity of crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force in December. 

Members of the Drug Task Force arrested Bachorski on a sealed Grand Jury indictment warrant.

He was arraigned on the indictment in Genesee County Court and jailed on $20,000 bail or $30,000 bond.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by Sheriff's deputies and the District Attorney's Office.

