February 3, 2017 - 9:44am
Batavia soccer standout signs with Kutztown University
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, sports, soccer, news.
Maggie Cecere, who set a school record in her senior year in soccer, made it official yesterday by saying her letter of intent to attend Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
Kutztown is coming off a season where the soccer team was ranked #4 among Division II schools.
Photo: Zach, Kathy, Maggie and Peter Cecere; back row, Victor VanVliet and Roger Hume.
