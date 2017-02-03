Online News. Community Views.

February 3, 2017 - 9:44am

Batavia soccer standout signs with Kutztown University

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, sports, soccer, news.

Maggie Cecere, who set a school record in her senior year in soccer, made it official yesterday by saying her letter of intent to attend Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

Kutztown is coming off a season where the soccer team was ranked #4 among Division II schools.

Photo: Zach, Kathy, Maggie and Peter Cecere; back row, Victor VanVliet and Roger Hume.

