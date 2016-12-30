Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 30, 2016 - 2:41pm

Batavia tops Notre Dame to take another Lion's title

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lion's Tournament, batavia, Batavia HS, sports, basketball, Notre Dame.

lionstournfinal2016.jpg

In a game that was never really close, the Batavia Blue Devils won the annual Lions Tournament at GCC, beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 60-29.

Tee Sean Ayala scored 19, despite a cold hand in the first half. He hit four three-pointers over the course of the game.

Antwan Odom, the tournament MVP, scored 14.  He hit three threes. 

It was another big game for Notre Dame's Ryan Moffat, who hit three threes on his way to 15 points.

lionstournfinal2016-2.jpg

lionstournfinal2016-4.jpg

lionstournfinal2016-5.jpg

lionstournfinal2016-6.jpg

lionstournfinal2016-7.jpg

lionstournfinal2016-8.jpg

lionsimg_0367.jpg

lionsimg_0376.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2016

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button