Laurie Lerkins

Laurie J. Lerkins, 40, of Harvester Avenue, of Batavia, is accused of selling cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force within the past eight months.

With the help of Batavia PD, she was located on Harvester Avenue and taken into custody.

She was jailed on charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. Both are Class B felonies.