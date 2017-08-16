Batman beanie bank robber pleads guilty

A Niagara Falls man who walked into the Key Bank branch in Batavia in December wearing a Batman beanie and walked out with more than $10,000 in cash entered a guilty plea to robbery in the third degree yesterday.

Joel Zsebehazy, 33, an Iraq War vet who has a prior criminal record that includes bank robbery, will be sentenced Sept. 18.

Zsebehazy was arrested in April near Belle Rose, La., after being identified as Batavia's warrant suspect by authorities there.