Bench at War Memorial honors local paratrooper who died serving her country

Karie Schmigel wipes a tear away during a ceremony dedicating a memorial bench for her daughter, Sgt. Shaina B Schmigel, this afternoon at War Memorial at St. Jerome's in Batavia.

Sgt. Schmigel, a paratrooper, died in a training exercise at Fort Bragg, May 30, 2014.

During her military career, Schmigel served in Iraq in 2011 and earned the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Army Good Conduct Medal.