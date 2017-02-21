Bergen man injured in hunting accident in Sweden

A Bergen resident is reportedly in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after a hunting accident yesterday in the Town of Sweden.

Robert Williams, 32, of Peachy Road, Bergen, was reportedly in a field on Lake Road, Sweden, when he was shot in the abdomen by a coyote hunter.

Brett Blackburn, 46, of Sweden, has been charged with assault 2nd.

According to authorities, Blackburn and his son were hunting at about 6:30 p.m., Monday, when they observed movement in the field. Blackburn used a light to illuminate the area of movement. He said he observed light and though the reflection to be the eyes of a coyote. Blackburn reportedly fired his rifle and then heard someone yell.

Blackburn assisted Williams while his son ran to a nearby residence to call 9-1-1.

When Monroe County deputies arrived at the location on food, they observed Williams on the ground and Blackburn rendering aid. Town of Sweden Fire arrived on scene along with EMS personnel and evacuated Williams to a waiting ambulance.

Blackburn, of Covell Road, was arraigned in Sweden Town Court and bail was set at $1,500 cash or $5,000 bond. He is no longer in custody.

Our news partner 13WHAM assisted with this story.