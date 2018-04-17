BHS football and track star headed to Division I UB

Anthony "Butchie" Ray, who starred in football and track and field over the past four years at Batavia High School, has accepted a scholarship offer from University at Buffalo.

UB is a Division 1 school so it's a chance to compete at the highest level in collegiate athletics.

"Getting a scholarship from a Division I school is amazing," Ray said. "I never dreamt of going to a Division I school."

During his athletic career at BHS, Ray was a member of seven teams that won sectional titles and he won 10 individual sectional titles in track and field.

Six times he was named to a Greater All Rochester team in either football or track.

The Bulls recruited Ray to be part of the track team where he'll throw discus and shot put.

While Brockport isn't Division I, Ray could have played football there, so it was a tough decision, said Ray, who was part of three Section V title teams in football with the Blue Devils.

UB, he decided, was where he felt comfortable.

"I liked the school and the facilities," he said. "I liked the atmosphere. When I thought about it a second I thought, 'like, wow, a Division I school. That's crazy. I'll get to go where some of the greats go.' "

Photo: Track Coach Nick Burk, Ray, his father Tony Ray, in the front row. Back row, football Coach Brennan Briggs, Coach Dan Geiger, and Athletic Director Mike Bromley.