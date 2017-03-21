BHS seniors set to compete in Mr. Batavia competition March 31

Batavia High Schools annual Mr. Batavia contest is at 7 p.m., March 31, in the school auditorium.

Contestants have been in rehearsals for weeks for the annual event.

This year's contestants and their charities they are competing for:

Jerry Reinhart, Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation

Dominic Brown, Iroquois Trail Council, BSA

Campbell Anderson, Red Cross

Casey Radka, Genesee Cancer Assistance

Cody Dioguardi, Ricky Palermo Foundation

Sam Bartz, Batavia VA

Quentin Branciforte, Anna's Wish

Ryan Bieniek, All Babies Cherished

Casey Austin, Collin Crane Memorial

Joe Allegue, Community Action

Freddie Cunningham, Volunteers for Animals

John Currier, Habitat for Humanity

Below, a few shots from rehearsal for the "swimsuit" competition.