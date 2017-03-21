Online News. Community Views.

March 21, 2017 - 7:24am

BHS seniors set to compete in Mr. Batavia competition March 31

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, Mr. Batavia, schools, arts, entertainment, news.

mrbataviarehearse2017.jpg

Batavia High Schools annual Mr. Batavia contest is at 7 p.m., March 31, in the school auditorium.

Contestants have been in rehearsals for weeks for the annual event.

This year's contestants and their charities they are competing for: 

  • Jerry Reinhart, Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation
  • Dominic Brown, Iroquois Trail Council, BSA
  • Campbell Anderson, Red Cross
  • Casey Radka, Genesee Cancer Assistance
  • Cody Dioguardi, Ricky Palermo Foundation
  • Sam Bartz, Batavia VA
  • Quentin Branciforte, Anna's Wish
  • Ryan Bieniek, All Babies Cherished
  • Casey Austin, Collin Crane Memorial
  • Joe Allegue, Community Action
  • Freddie Cunningham, Volunteers for Animals
  • John Currier, Habitat for Humanity

Below, a few shots from rehearsal for the "swimsuit" competition.

mrbataviarehearse2017-2.jpg

mrbataviarehearse2017-3.jpg

mrbataviarehearse2017-4.jpg

mrbataviarehearse2017-5.jpg

