Bicyclist seriously hurt in accident on Route 5, Le Roy

A bicyclist was seriously injured this morning in an accident on Route 5 in Le Roy after the cyclist allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

The cyclist was struck by a vehicle at 8:17 a.m.

Darwin G. Matthews, 73, of Le Roy, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Le Roy Ambulance with serious physical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2003 PT Cruiser, Megan L. Furr, was treated at the scene and released.

The accident is being investigated by Sgt. Jason Saile, Investigator Chad Minuto, Deputy Andrew Hale, Deputy Lonnie Nati, Le Roy PD Officer Emily McNamara.

Le Roy Fire also responded.