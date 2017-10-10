Blessing of the Animals this Saturday at St. James
St. James Episcopal Church will host a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m., Saturday. All pets are welcome.
The event will be held on the church's front lawn. All pets must be leashed or in a cage. If you can't bring your pet, you are encouraged to bring a picture.
Diane Cox wrote this about the event:
A procession of animals, everything from dogs and cats to hamsters and even horses, is led to churches for a special ceremony called the Blessing of Pets. This custom is conducted in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures.
Francis, whose feast day is celebrated in October loved the larks flying about his hilltop town. He and his early brothers, staying in a small hovel, allowed themselves to be displaced by a donkey.
For single householders, a pet (aka furbaby) can be a true companion. Many people arrive home from work to find their furbaby overjoyed at their return. Many a senior has a lap filled with a purring fellow creature.
Our furbabies are family: we love them, we talk to them, you can purchase health insurance for them, we now have human choices in veterinarian health care, pet therapy; we grieve for when they cross the rainbow bridge, and we can choose for them to be laid to rest with us.
The bond between person and furbaby is like no other relationship because the communication between fellow creatures is at its most basic. Eye-to-eye, a man and his dog, or a woman and her cat, are two creatures of love.
Recent comments