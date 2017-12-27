Online News. Community Views.

December 27, 2017 - 10:37am

'Boots & Bourbon' benefits Arc of Genesee Orleans

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Bootery, batavia, news, business.

booterydonationarc2017.jpg

Earlier this month, Batavia Bootery hosted "Boots & Bourbon," a special event where guests could taste-test various bourbons and shop for shoots and boots at the store.

The store donated $15 from every pair of boots and shoes sold to the Arc of Genesee Orleans, raising $635.

Yesterday, Don Brown presented the check to Shelley Falitico, director of development & community relations or Arc.

