BREAKING: Gov. Cuomo announces $10 million for revitalization in Downtown Batavia
The City of Batavia will receive a $10 million award from the State of New York as a regional winner in the 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative Contest.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement moments ago at City Centre.
Batavia is one of 10 regional winners around the state, beating out other applicants in the Finger Lakes region.
woo wee millions of dollars just fell out of andy's pocket. finders keepers taxpayers are weepers.
now who gets to spend Batavia's new found fortune? what ya say we get the Taxbreak Break Board back from vacation (hi Steve) and propose a tax break for..... hmmmmm.... property owners?... no? build a mall ? lol ..... build a mall and label it a tourist destination. may I borrow a couple of sen. Schummer's favorites? it's a shot in the arm for Genesee county and It's a no-brainer. ten million bucks damn. forget the mall I was kidding.... we need a new jail, yeah that's it, build a new jail and hire Americans to build it. Non-military veterans and non-first responders need not apply. MAGA
Recent comments