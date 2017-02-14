Brothers who beat victim at Playmates appear for sentencing in County Court

Two brothers from Rochester involved in the beating of a patron of the Playmates strip club in Byron were scheduled for sentencing in County Court today, but after the attorney for one objected to new evidence brought to the hearing, that sentencing was delayed.

In the first case, Jonathon Lamagna, 19, who previously entered a guilty plea on second-degree assault and second-degree coercion, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years parole.

Scott Lamagna will be back in court Feb. 17 after defense attorney Thomas Burns said he felt "ambushed" by the presentation of recordings of phone calls in jail between Scott Lamagna and family members that Assistant District Attorney Kevin Finnell said showed that Scott Lamagna showed no remorse for his actions, that he was more interested in minimizing his jail time.

The brothers were arrested after a patron suffered serious injuries when they attacked him in the parking lot of Playmates.

Finnell provided a written deposition from the owner of Playmates who said she tried to assist the bloodied and beaten victim by dragging him back into the club and the brothers then continued their assault, kicking him as she tried to pull him away from them.

According to the statement, Scott Lamagna grabbed the victim from by the shirt and punched him repeatedly in the face as the owner tried to pull him onto the establishment's porch. She said she screamed, "Stop, stop, you're going to kill him."

Then Jonathon kicked the victim in the head and ribs, she said.

The victim was described by Finnell as a liver transplant recipient and short in stature and slight in build.

Before sentencing, Jonathon read a statement, saying, "I feel drugs and alcohol played a part in my actions. I accept full responsibility for what I did."

Via our news partner, WBTA.