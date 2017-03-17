Byron conducting survey as part of comprehensive plan update

Press release:

The Comprehensive Plan Update will help guide future zoning and development decisions in Byron. What would you like to see for the future of Byron? Please complete a survey and return to the Byron Town Clerk (P.O. Box 9, 7028 Byron Holley Rd., Byron, NY 14422) by March 31, 2017.



Survey forms are available at the Byron Town Hall, Byron Hotel & Trailhouse, Fullerino’s Pizzeria, Gillett’s Hardware or Gillam-Grant Center. The survey is also available on-line. You can link to the survey on the Town of Byron website: http://www.byronny.com/ or go directly to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ByronCommunitySurvey



Please only complete one survey (on-line or on paper) Thank you for your participation.