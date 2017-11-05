Online News. Community Views.

November 5, 2017 - 11:12am

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen prevail in tough battle for sectional title

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, byron-bergen, news.

calmumbbnov42017.jpg

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen beat East Rochester/Ganada yesterday 27-26 at Alfred Univerisity to take the Class C Section V championship.

The first championship for the Red Raiders since the two programs consolidated last year.

For the Red Raiders, Bryce Yockel gained 148 yards on 19 carries, scoring a TD. Anthony Maye was 7-13 passing for 104 yards and a TD and two interceptions. Robert Stevens had four catches for 98 yards and a TD. He also gained 51 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Joe Butler had 105 yards on kickoff returns, including one for a touchdown.  Josh Platt had nine tackles and Konnor Smith added five.

Top photo: Robert Stevens hauls in a 35-yard pass and converts it into a touchdown (photo below).

calmumbbnov42017-2.jpg

calmumbbnov42017-3.jpg

calmumbbnov42017-4.jpg

Two photos above: Bryce Yockel breaks free and runs for a 95-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

calmumbbnov42017-5.jpg

Joe Butler blocks a Bombers' point-after attempt.

calmumbbnov42017-6.jpg

QB Anthony Maye on a run.

calmumbbnov42017-7.jpg

Paul McDermott snags the leg on the Bomber's QB to disrupt a run play. McDermott did this on successive plays in the second half. He was named defensive player of the game.

