Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 4, 2017 - 12:01pm

Caller concerned about neighbor who put recycling out with wind storm coming

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news.

Le Roy PD is asked to respond to a location in the village in response to a complaint from a resident who is concerned that a neighbor has already out put his recycling and there's a windstorm coming.

The caller is concerned the recyling will blow all over the neighborhood and would like an officer to speak to the neighbor.

April 4, 2017 - 12:35pm
Robert Radley
Robert Radley's picture
Offline
Last seen: 4 hours 52 min ago
Joined: May 4 2015 - 9:52am

Tying up a resource for stupidity complainant. Find something to do and leave the PD alone. They have enough to do already

Top
April 4, 2017 - 12:40pm
Jason Crater
Jason Crater's picture
Offline
Last seen: 4 hours 46 min ago
Joined: Aug 25 2009 - 10:01am

Whatever happened to talking to your neighbor directly?

Top
April 4, 2017 - 1:09pm
tom hunt
tom hunt's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 week 1 day ago
Joined: Jan 31 2009 - 9:08am

I have lost a couple of blue box recycling bins to the wind. The last one I found two blocks down wind. Unfortunately you can not purchase replacement any more at City Hall.

Top
April 4, 2017 - 2:10pm
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 17 hours 27 min ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

After losing some blue boxes, I purchased a blue tote on wheels. It's a bit heavier than a box or a can. It's a lot less susceptible to blowing away (though, 50 mph gusts might still move it down the road a bit).

Top
April 4, 2017 - 3:24pm
Daniel norstrand
Daniel norstrand's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 43 min ago
Joined: Jul 18 2016 - 10:27am

Ok, so I have jumped through the hoops to afford myself the opportunity to respond to the big thinkers who feel compelled by their big thinker to browbeat someone they don't know about something of which they know even less.
Dan Norstrand here. I'm the person your calling stupid Radley. You know me and you now know the true depths of your own stupidity.
A week ago tomorrow the weather service called for a similar wind storm as is called for today. It happened to be the day that our trash & recyclables were to be picked up. Consequently I spent 45 min or so picking up the neighborhood. None of the "trash" was mine. I have picked up many more items since then in my field and in my woods. Many items made it into the creek. Very disturbing to me as I bring home trash to dispose of every single time I walk the creek. None of which is mine. Also when I walk through Mill St park I pick up trash to put in the receptacle as I pass.
Regarding "talking to my neighbor", believe me I would have much preferred to do just that. However, year before last during the winter I shoveled out and pushed one of the occupants of the "neighbors" of subject, as a good neighbor might do. The next spring there was virtual drought and many ads advising not to open burn. When I asked said neighbor to not burn the bonfire they were burning on the west side of my very dry field, I was rather rudely brushed off. I didn't "blow them in" in order to keep the peace. I was however put out by having to keep an eye on their fire.
Lastly in this saga I begrudgingly write. I didn't set out to contact the police but was segued to dispatch when I called the village to speak to Porp (the mayor).
I know that it's asking a lot for you to comment about something you know, but that very tight window will indeed open for you at some point. Please be patient and don't be discouraged.

Top
April 4, 2017 - 4:18pm
Daniel norstrand
Daniel norstrand's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 43 min ago
Joined: Jul 18 2016 - 10:27am

Sorry, it was actually two weeks ago tomorrow re: the last windstorm, and I didn't push the neighbor but pushed her out of her driveway while in her car.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button