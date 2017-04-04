Caller concerned about neighbor who put recycling out with wind storm coming
Le Roy PD is asked to respond to a location in the village in response to a complaint from a resident who is concerned that a neighbor has already out put his recycling and there's a windstorm coming.
The caller is concerned the recyling will blow all over the neighborhood and would like an officer to speak to the neighbor.
Tying up a resource for stupidity complainant. Find something to do and leave the PD alone. They have enough to do already
Whatever happened to talking to your neighbor directly?
I have lost a couple of blue box recycling bins to the wind. The last one I found two blocks down wind. Unfortunately you can not purchase replacement any more at City Hall.
After losing some blue boxes, I purchased a blue tote on wheels. It's a bit heavier than a box or a can. It's a lot less susceptible to blowing away (though, 50 mph gusts might still move it down the road a bit).
Ok, so I have jumped through the hoops to afford myself the opportunity to respond to the big thinkers who feel compelled by their big thinker to browbeat someone they don't know about something of which they know even less.
Dan Norstrand here. I'm the person your calling stupid Radley. You know me and you now know the true depths of your own stupidity.
A week ago tomorrow the weather service called for a similar wind storm as is called for today. It happened to be the day that our trash & recyclables were to be picked up. Consequently I spent 45 min or so picking up the neighborhood. None of the "trash" was mine. I have picked up many more items since then in my field and in my woods. Many items made it into the creek. Very disturbing to me as I bring home trash to dispose of every single time I walk the creek. None of which is mine. Also when I walk through Mill St park I pick up trash to put in the receptacle as I pass.
Regarding "talking to my neighbor", believe me I would have much preferred to do just that. However, year before last during the winter I shoveled out and pushed one of the occupants of the "neighbors" of subject, as a good neighbor might do. The next spring there was virtual drought and many ads advising not to open burn. When I asked said neighbor to not burn the bonfire they were burning on the west side of my very dry field, I was rather rudely brushed off. I didn't "blow them in" in order to keep the peace. I was however put out by having to keep an eye on their fire.
Lastly in this saga I begrudgingly write. I didn't set out to contact the police but was segued to dispatch when I called the village to speak to Porp (the mayor).
I know that it's asking a lot for you to comment about something you know, but that very tight window will indeed open for you at some point. Please be patient and don't be discouraged.
Sorry, it was actually two weeks ago tomorrow re: the last windstorm, and I didn't push the neighbor but pushed her out of her driveway while in her car.
Recent comments