March 9, 2017 - 11:32am

Caller reports person in Centennial Park cutting wood

posted by Howard B. Owens in Centennial Park, batavia, weather, news.

Yesterday, we reported on the number of downed trees in Centennial Park and we mentioned coming across a couple cutting one tree into logs for firewood.

As we said, City Manager Jason Molino basically said, while not encouraged, the wood would eventually be taken to the yard waste station anyway where residents could claim it as firewood.

Police have just been dispatched to Centennial Park for a "suspicious condition."  A person with a rusted black pickup truck is cutting wood.

