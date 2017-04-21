'Calling All Dogs' owner accepted into international organization for dog behaviorists
Tori Ganino, owner of Calling All Dogs, in the Harvester Center, has been accepted for membership in the International Canine Behaviorists.
The England-based organization provides ongoing professional development for dog behaviorists and enforces a code of ethics and code of conduct and requires certification for membership.
Ganino said she believes she's the first member in the United States.
Do you offer training? I have a large dog I can't handle.
Tori is a trainer and offers doggie day car. She does individual training or classes.
We took Rocky to classes for six weeks and his behavior improved tremendously. I've become a big believer in owners and their dogs going through training together. It's great bonding and being able to handle your dog is a critical skill. Tori is great.
