March 13, 2017 - 1:26pm
Car drives into new doors at Pavilion HS, causing more than $3K in damages
A vehicle rammed into the doors of a new annex being built on Pavilion High School over the weekend causing more than $3,000 in damage.
Chief Deputy Jerome Brewster said investigators have solid leads and they think there will be an arrest in the next couple of days.
There's no description of the vehicle available.
The potential charges against any eventual suspect would be second-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
