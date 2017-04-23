Online News. Community Views.

April 23, 2017 - 11:18am

Car hits pedestrian on South Street Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy.

A car has reportedly hit a pedestrian in the area of 9429 South Street Road, Le Roy.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

