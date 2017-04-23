April 23, 2017 - 11:18am
Car hits pedestrian on South Street Road, Le Roy
A car has reportedly hit a pedestrian in the area of 9429 South Street Road, Le Roy.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
A car has reportedly hit a pedestrian in the area of 9429 South Street Road, Le Roy.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments