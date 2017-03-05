Online News. Community Views.

March 5, 2017 - 5:57pm

Car hits pole in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, Le Roy, news.

There are unknown injuries after a car hit a utility pole in the area of 7332 Quinlan Road.

Lines are down.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

