November 30, 2017 - 7:21am

Car into tree reported at Route 262 and Transit Road, Byron

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, byron.

A car has reportedly hit a tree at Route 262 and Transit Road, Byron. 

Unknown injuries. 

Byron and South Byron fire departments dispatched. 

UPDATE 7:22 a.m.: Female driver said to be entrapped. Complaint of arm and leg pain. 

UPDATE 7:25 a.m.; Elba requested to the scene to assist with extrication.

UPDATE 7:31 a.m.; Mercy Flight on ground standby. Elba fire police requested. 

UPDATE 7:34 a.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene. 

UPDATE 8:06 a.m.:Mercy Flight in route to Strong. 

November 30, 2017 - 10:39am
Joshua Hawkins
Route 262, not 237.

