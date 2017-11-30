Car into tree reported at Route 262 and Transit Road, Byron

A car has reportedly hit a tree at Route 262 and Transit Road, Byron.

Unknown injuries.

Byron and South Byron fire departments dispatched.

UPDATE 7:22 a.m.: Female driver said to be entrapped. Complaint of arm and leg pain.

UPDATE 7:25 a.m.; Elba requested to the scene to assist with extrication.

UPDATE 7:31 a.m.; Mercy Flight on ground standby. Elba fire police requested.

UPDATE 7:34 a.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene.

UPDATE 8:06 a.m.:Mercy Flight in route to Strong.