February 24, 2017 - 9:06am

Chamber event also open house for BID's revamped office and welcome to new director

posted by Howard B. Owens in BID, chamber of commerce, batavia, business.

bidafterhoursfeb232107-2.jpg

The Business After Hours gathering for the Chamber of Commerce yesterday was also a celebration of the arrival of a news director for Business Improvement District.

Beth Kemp moved into the BID office more than a month ago and she and her husband Brian, co-owners of T-Shirts Etc. and both artists, went right to work redecorating the space, so for many of the people attending the event were seeing the bright and attractive revamped space for the first time.

bidafterhoursfeb232107.jpg

