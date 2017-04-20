Chris Parker honored by Crime Stoppers Buffalo

Press release:

Genesee County Investigator Christopher A. Parker was honored by Crime Stoppers Buffalo at its Annual Law Enforcement Recognition Reception held last night at Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse in Williamsville.

Undersheriff Walker nominated Investigator Parker for this award based on his consistency as an officer who exemplifies professionalism, dependability, cooperation, fairness, integrity, loyalty and, more specifically, for his highly meritorious act on Sept. 13.

Then Deputy Parker was first on scene for a six-apartment fire in the Town of Pavilion. Without regard for his own safety and without any protective breathing apparatus or gear, he entered the first apartment to begin checking for residents and discovered an elderly man who was completely asleep as smoke crept into his bedroom. After assisting the man out of the building, Deputy Parker continued to check the other apartments until firefighters arrived.

“Investigator Parker’s quick, fearless actions on that day most likely saved the elderly man’s life. He is most deserving of this recognition,” said Undersheriff Walker.